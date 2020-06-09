Two men shot in Sunset Park

A suspect shot two men in Sunset Park over the weekend.

According to authorities, on Saturday, June 6 at around 8:20 p.m., a 43-year-old man and a 40-year-old man told police that they were shot near Sixth Avenue and 57th Street. The 43-year-old told cops he was shot in his hand and buttocks. The other victim said he was shot in the back. Both victims were taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn.

A police source told a witness the perp fled on a Citi Bike.

Both victims are said to be in stable condition. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.