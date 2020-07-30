Alleged serial bank robber steals thousands from Chase Bank near Grand Army Plaza

From Brooklyneagle.com

A 47-year-old man was charged in Brooklyn Federal Court on Tuesday with robbing a Chase Bank on Flatbush Avenue on Tuesday, July 21, less than a quarter mile from Grand Army Plaza, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.

Eric Adjei, an alleged serial bank robber, according to investigators, entered the Chase bank on Flatbush Avenue at approximately 5:40 p.m. and told a bank teller, “I have a gun in my bag, give me $3,000.”

After the teller handed over exactly $3,000, Adjei, who was wearing a face mask, a baseball hat covered by a cloth hat and a white-and-black horizontal striped shirt, fled southbound on foot down Flatbush Avenue.

During an investigation, police officers were able to identify Adjei using surveillance footage pulled from the subway, where he was wearing the same white-and-black striped shirt that bank robbers often wear in cartoons. His face mask was being worn improperly and was pulled down below his chin in the subway video, which is how officers were able to identify him.

Adjei allegedly confessed to the robbery after he was shown photographs of himself in the act. He also allegedly positively identified himself in those photos.

Officials believe that it was Adjei who is also responsible for robberies and attempted robberies of the Chase Bank in Manhattan at 350 West 125th St. Investigators claim that Adjei is responsible for robbing or attempting to rob that bank on May 24, 2017, July 24, 2017, Dec. 28, 2019, and Jan. 24, 2020.

After Adjei was arrested for the most recent robbery, he allegedly told cops that he would attempt to rob the Chase Bank located on 125th Street again, which was what officers said when he was brought in front of Magistrate Judge Robert Levy on Tuesday. He did not have a bail package to offer, and was ordered detained.