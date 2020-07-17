Army Terminal to host ‘Brooklyn Drive-In’ series

The show must go on.

Though movie theaters across the city have been closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people have an alternative to watch films in a safe environment in Sunset Park.

The Brooklyn Army Terminal, the New York City Economic Development Corporation (EDC) and Rooftop Films have collaborated to host “The Brooklyn Drive-In at the Brooklyn Army Terminal.”

“New York City has made incredible progress responding to the immediate health crisis, and at a time we’ve been apart for so long, it is exciting to see spaces like the Brooklyn Army Terminal bring the community together in a safe way,” said James Patchett, president and CEO of the EDC. “Partnerships like these serve as an important reminder of all that New York City has to offer. We are pleased to be part of this effort, which will shine a spotlight on the city’s filmmaking community and bring their work to New Yorkers.”

Kicking off the festival is “John Lewis: Good Trouble.” The event will feature an intro by director Dawn Porter and a pre-recorded Q&A discussion between Congressman Lewis and Oprah Winfrey will be shown after the film.

The festival plans to run in New York through October, with more screenings and locations to be announced soon.

“For 24 years, it has been Rooftop’s mission to bring New Yorkers together via the medium of film,” said Rooftop Films Artistic Director Dan Nuxoll. “With theaters shuttered and most festivals postponed or moving to streaming, we hope that these events will be part of a collaborative healing process for our neighbors, and give us an opportunity to once again spotlight the most daring new films from around the world.”

On Saturday, July 18, the feature will be the New York premiere of IFC Films' “The Rental,” directed by Dave Franco and starring Alison Brie and Dan Stevens. The event will include a pre-recorded intro and Q&A with Franco.

For all events, doors will open at 7:30 p.m. and films begin at 8:30 p.m. For entry, drive south down First Avenue to the corner of 58th Street. The entrance is at 80 58th St.

Tickets are $45 per car.

For more information, visit www.rooftopfilms.com.