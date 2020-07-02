Industry City to launch outdoor dining series by Bangkok B.A.R.

Dining outside, Sunset style.

As New York City continues to open in phases during the COVID-19 pandemic, Industry City is launching an outdoor dinner series, “Full Moon Thai BBQ,” by the newly reopened Bangkok B.A.R.

For two days each week, the popular eatery will take over the massive waterfront space’s Courtyard 1/2, the outdoor space adjacent to the Food Hall.

According to the eatery, Bangkok B.A.R. is about cooking and sharing original family recipes that have bold but harmonious flavors. Traditional ingredients and techniques are used to bring a taste of Bangkok to Brooklyn.

The family-owned business opened in 2017. Like many eateries, it closed its doors through most of the pandemic, but it was one of many businesses that reopened for takeout and delivery.

The dinner series begins on Thursday, July 9. There will be two seatings, at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m., each Thursday and Friday in July. There will be 12 distantly located tables and walk-ins are not allowed.

The prix fixe menu includes Nam Prik Num (fire roasted chili dip, vegetables and sticky rice); Tom Yum Zap Kra Dok On (pork rib and mushroom soup); and Yum Pla Dok Foo (crispy fish wafer with mango salad).

Drinks include rum punch, tamarind whisky sour, spicy cilantro margarita, sangria, natural wines and Thai beer.

Reservations and payments will be conducted digitally through Yelp to minimize touchpoints, and the menu will also be posted on Yelp.

“With city and state officials confirming the safe nature of outdoor dining, we’re ready to welcome back our sorely missed neighbors and visitors,” said Jim Somoza, Industry City’s director of development. “The people who run ICs businesses and the visitors who come to IC give it life, and with our outdoor space we are able to offer everyone the chance to enjoy a bit of normalcy. We are glad to be able to offer up our outdoor space to support our independently owned vendors, beginning with Bangkok B.A.R.”