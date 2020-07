A 26-year-old man is in stable condition after getting shot in the leg last night in Sunset Park.

According to authorities, on Tuesday, July 27, at around 8:05 p.m., the man was shot in his left thigh on 49th Street between Fourth and Fifth Avenues. Police rushed to the scene and EMS took him to NYU Langone Hospital Brooklyn where he was listed as stable.

There are no arrests at this time and the investigation is active and ongoing.