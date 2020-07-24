Men set 89-year-old woman’s shirt on fire

Police are looking for two men who attacked an 89-year-old woman and lit her shirt on fire in Bensonhurst.

According to authorities, on Tuesday, July 14 at around 6:45 p.m., the men approached the woman near 16th Avenue and 77th Street. One of them slapped her in the face while the other lit her shirt on fire with either a match or lighter.

The woman was not seriously injured and the attackers were last seen on 16th Avenue.

“My office will do everything it can to assist the 62nd Precinct in finding the dirtbags responsible for this heinous assault on one of our seniors,” said Councilmember Justin Brannan.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the men is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

