NYPD sergeant charged with assault and leaving the scene of an accident

An NYPD sergeant was arrested in Sunset Park for allegedly fleeing the scene after striking a man with his car and pushing another man.

Sgt. John Vega, 37, was arrested by police in Sunset Park on Thursday, July 2 at 4 a.m. and charged with assault and leaving the scene of an accident.

According to authorities, Vega was off duty on Wednesday, July 1 at around 4 p.m. when he collided with a 52-year-man riding a bike.

According to the New York Post, Vega stopped and checked to see if the man was injured. When the man told Vega he was OK, another man approached Vega and started arguing with him about the collision. Vega allegedly pushed the man, which resulted in minor injuries, and fled the scene.