Police beat: Man robs Bensonhurst bank, two cars stolen from Bay Ridge car dealership

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

CROOKS STEAL VEHICLES FROM DEALERSHIP

Crooks stole two vehicles worth more than $70,000 from a car dealership near 88th Street between Fourth and Fifth Avenues in June. According to reports, the victims stated that two Mazda CX-9s were delivered to them on June 18. When the bank conducted an audit on June 23, they realized that the cars had been stolen. An employee said the lift gate was damaged and the keys were inside the stolen vehicles. The report was made on July 2.

No arrests have been made.

STOLEN JEEP

A Jeep Grand Cherokee that was parked near 88th Street and Fourth Avenue was stolen by an unknown crook on July 2. Reports claim that the victim, a 32-year-old man, parked the Jeep at 3:25 p.m. When he returned to the spot, it was gone. License plate recognition showed three possible hits on the vehicle on July 2. The Jeep owner said he left his spare key inside the vehicle.

No arrests have been made

CROOK STEALS FROM CONSTRUCTION SITE

A burglar stole $1,000 worth of items from a construction site on 63rd Street between 12th and 13th Avenues on July 5. According to reports, at around 10:40 a.m., the victim saw surveillance footage of the suspect entering the construction site and stealing copper piping and copper fitting.

No arrests have been made.

SUSPECT WANTED FOR STARTING RUBBISH FIRE

Unknown suspects started a rubbish fire outside of a pharmacy at 87th Street and Fifth Avenue on July 1. According to authorities, at around 4:25 p.m., the perps started the rubbish fire on the public sidewalk and damaged the building. The fire marshal at the scene deemed the fire incendiary.

No arrests have been made.

UNWELCOME SURPRISE

A crook caused damage to a vehicle parked near 76th Street and Fifth Avenue on July 5.Reports say that at around 10:42 a.m., the victim parked the vehicle at the spot. When he returned, he saw that the passenger side mirror was broken and the side doors had been scratched. The damage was around $250.

No arrests have been made.

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

BANK ROBBERY

A man stole cash from a bank on 86th Street and 21st Avenue on June 29. According to reports, at around 3:45 p.m., an employee at the bank said the crook presented a note to her which read, “Give this to me now. My partner is waiting outside.” The note contained the amount of money the crook wanted. The employee gave him $364 in cash. The crook took five $50 bills and one $100 bill and fled on foot on 86th Street.

No arrests have been made.

WHERE’S MY MOTORCYCLE?

A crook stole a motorcycle belonging to a 27-year-old man that was parked near West Sixth Street and Kings Highway on July 3. Reports say that the man parked the bike at around 12 p.m. When he returned, the motorcycle, worth $2,700, was gone. The owner said that he had both keys to the bike.

No arrests have been made.

SCAMMED BY ‘BOARD OF ED’ IMPOSTOR

A 24-year-old man who lives near 77th Street and 18th Avenue was scammed out of more than $12,000 by a crook on June 30. According to reports, at around 12:50 p.m., he received a call from the suspect, who claimed to work for the Board of Education. He warned the victim that his pharmacist license would be suspended if he didn’t send him $12,500. The victim then transferred the money.

No arrests have been made.

STEAL AND SELL

A bike worth more than $1,000 was stolen from a 42-year-old man by an unknown crook inside a building near 17th Avenue and 71st Street on July 2. Reports say that at around 9 p.m., the crook entered the lobby of the building, stole the bike and fled in an unknown location. The victim later told police that someone saw the bike for sale on Facebook.

No arrests have been made.