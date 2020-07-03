Police Beat: Several car break-ins, three arrested following Bensonhurst robbery

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

CROOK STEALS CASH DURING DELIVERY

A crook stole more than $3,300 from a man’s truck near Bay Ridge and 14th avenues on June 23. According to reports, at around 8:25 p.m., the victim left the cash inside a black bag in the truck. While the victim was unloading the truck, a crook went inside, took the cash and fled the scene.

No arrests have been made.

CAR BREAK-IN

More than $3,000 worth of items was stolen from a vehicle parked near 79th Street and Sixth Avenue on June 23. Reports claim that at around 12:51 p.m., a 23-year-old man parked the vehicle overnight. A crook later broke the passenger’s side window and stole an amplifier, navigation system, Honda Climate Control system and other items.

No arrests have been made.

STOLEN E-BIKE

A 41-year-old man had his e-bike stolen on June 22. According to reports, at around 10:40 p.m., the man parked the bike near 71st Street and Seventh Avenue. While he was gone, a crook stole the $1,800 bike and fled the scene.

No arrests have been made.

STOLEN MOTORCYCLE IN DYKER

Crooks stole a 45-year-old man’s motorcycle near 11th Avenue and 64th Street on June 22. Reports say that at around 11:50 a.m. the victim parked the $3,000 vehicle. Surveillance footage showed two men stealing it. The victim told police he is in possession of both sets of keys.

No arrests have been made.

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

THREE ARRESTED FOR ROBBERY

Three males were arrested for allegedly attacking and robbing an 18-year-old man near 14th Avenue and 71st Street on June 25. According to reports, at around 2:33 p.m., the three suspects, ages 17, 18 and 19, got out of a black Toyota Camry. The victim said one of the suspects asked him if he attended New Utrecht High School before the other two suspects punched him in the face and body and stole $30 and his wallet. Reports say the suspects then got back in their car and fled the scene. They were arrested soon after.

The victim sustained a bruise to his right eye and cuts to his arm and elbow

ALL FOR A HARD HAT AND $10

A thief stole items from a 32-year-old man’s vehicle, which was parked near Bay Parkway and 86th Street, on June 25. Reports claim that at around 5 p.m., the man parked the vehicle across the street from his home. While he was gone, the crook got inside the vehicle and stole a hard hat, electronics and $10. The victim noticed the items were missing the next morning.

No arrests have been made.

SCAMMER STEALS OVER 2K

A 62-year-old man was scammed out of $2,500 by a crook at his home near 83rd Street and 19th Avenue on June 20. According to reports, at around 2 p.m., the victim received a Microsoft virus notification of his computer. He called the number that was on the notification. He was told by the crook on the phone to purchase $2,500 worth of gift cards. When the victim became aware of the possible fraud, he called the number days later, but it had been disconnected.

No arrests have been made.

SHOPPING SPREE

A 25-year-old man had his wallet taken by a crook at 81st Street and 20th Avenue on June 22. Reports claim that at around 9:30 a.m., the victim realized that his wallet was missing when he received a notification that someone had made an unauthorized charge on his debit card for around $154. The victim believes he dropped the wallet after he parked his car.

No arrests have been made.