Stabbing victim in stable condition

A man who was stabbed several times in Sunset Park has been upgraded from critical to stable condition.

According to authorities, the stabbing took place on Saturday at 1:45 a.m. near 60th Street and Fourth Avenue. The 19-year-old victim was taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn and was in critical condition when he arrived.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Witnesses said the man was stabbed in the neck by another man during an argument about a minor car crash. They also saw the attacker flee in a white vehicle.

“When I came down, there were a whole bunch of people around,” said a resident who lives nearby. “A lot of screaming. The guy that was bleeding was stabbed in the neck. I caught the end of it because it started around the corner and it escalated and they stabbed the kid.”

He also said he heard women screaming.

“They must have been friends and family,” he said. “They were trying to stop him from bleeding. It’s crazy the stuff that is happening here lately.”

Additional reporting by Adam Balhetchet.