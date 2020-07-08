Tannousis wins primary, will take on Patterson for Assembly seat

Michael Tannousis will will take on Brandon Patterson for Assembly seat

With thousands of absentee ballots finally counted, Michael Tannousis is the winner of the Republican primary for the 64th Assembly District.

Tannousis made it official on Tuesday. His opponent in the primary, U.S Marine Marko Kepi, called to concede.

On June 24, the Board of Elections reported Tannousis had 61 percent of the vote (3,063) while Kepi had 38.7 percent (1,942). Despite the sizable lead, there were many absentee ballots because of COVID-19.

“Thank you, Staten Island and Brooklyn Republicans!” Tannousis tweeted on Tuesday. “On to victory this November.”

“On to November!” said the Kings County Conservative Party. “Mike Tannousis is our man for the 64th Assembly District!”

Tannousis, a former Staten Island assistant district attorney, is set to take on Democratic nominee Brandon Patterson for the seat held by Republican Nicole Malliotakis, who is running for Congress.

“I am proud to be the nominee of the Republican and Conservative parties for the New York State Assembly,” said Tannousis. “This primary was hard fought, and I thank our law enforcement unions, elected officials, party leaders and all my fellow Republicans for their support. Now, we must all work together to win in November.

“There are major issues facing Staten Island and Bay Ridge – from recovering from the shutdown to property tax reform to public safety – and I intend to fight for common-sense policies that enhance our quality of life.”

Patterson talked about why he believes he is the right candidate to take over the seat

“Our district needs strong experienced leadership now more than ever,” he said. “For over a year, I’ve been talking about my plans to make a better district for our neighbors, including job creation, lower taxes, and helping small businesses with concrete plans to get our state back on its feet. I look forward to continuing to discuss these issues with folks in Staten Island and Bay Ridge so that they finally have a reliable voice for them in Albany.”