VIDEO: Police release footage of suspects in bagel shop vandalism

Police have released video footage of three suspects wanted for criminal mischief inside The Brothers Bagels at 7105 Fort Hamilton Parkway.

According to authorities, the men entered the store at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, July 24 and were told by a worker that the store was closed. The men then knocked down racks of food, kicked refrigerators and smashed glass before fleeing on foot toward 72nd Street. The damage is estimated at $13,000.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

