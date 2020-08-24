Cops seek suspect for groping woman in train station

Cops are looking for a man who allegedly groped a woman in the 59th Street subway station last week.

According to authorities, at around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15, the suspect grabbed an 18-year-old woman’s buttocks as she walked through the mezzanine area. He then fled the station.

Police describe the man as light-skinned, bald and between 40 and 50 years old. He was wearing a blue surgical mask and a black shirt and walked with a cane.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.