Flatbush man charged with stabbing cop, stealing his gun, and using it on his partner

From Brooklyneagle.com

A 21-year-old man from Flatbush who is accused of stabbing a police officer in the neck, taking his gun and using it on his partner and other responding officers was indicted on Wednesday for attempted aggravated murder and other charges.

“This defendant allegedly engaged in an unprovoked and cowardly attack on an officer and his partner, then opened fire at responding officers. We are lucky that these officers were not killed. This case underscores the dangers our police officers face day in and day out. We will now seek to bring this defendant to justice for endangering their lives and the lives of those around them,” said Kings County DA Eric Gonzalez.

Dzenan Camovic was charged with three counts of attempted aggravated murder, three counts of attempted murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, along with other offenses. He is being held without bail and will be arraigned on a later date.

According to the DA’s Office, on June 3, 2020 at approximately 11:45 p.m., Camovic suddenly attacked Officers Frantz Jean Pierre and Randy Ramnarine, who were standing on the corner of Flatbush and Church avenues.

Police officers claim that Camovic walked up to Officer Jean Pierre from behind and stabbed him in the neck, chased Ramnarine, and eventually threw his knife at him before he turned his attention back to Jean Pierre.

Jean Pierre allegedly shot at Camovic while being chased. The officer then reportedly tripped, struggled with Camovic over the gun and lost control of the firearm to Camovic. Camovic then allegedly used the gun to shoot Ramnarine in the hand. When other officers responded to the scene, Camovic allegedly shot one of them in the hand, too.

According to the NYPD, 22 bullets were fired in the exchange. Sixteen bullets were allegedly fired by officers and six by the defendant. The defendant also allegedly had a 9-inch steak knife recovered from him at the scene.

Both officers who were shot in the hand recovered, and Jean Pierre was treated for the stab wound to his neck. The defendant was hospitalized and treated for multiple gunshot wounds and recovered. There were no casualties.