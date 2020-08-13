Gounardes announces volunteer initiative to remove graffiti

With the suspension of the Graffiti-Free NYC program, which has resulted in an increase in graffiti, State Senator Andrew Gounardes announced the start of a local volunteer initiative.

His program, which is part of his “3 for Community Initiative,” is partnering with the 61st, 62nd, 63rd and 68th police precincts to take graffiti reports from residents and deploy community volunteers to clean up the graffiti.

The precincts cover Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights, Fort Hamilton, Bensonhurst, Bath Beach, Gravesend, Kings Bay, Gravesend, Sheepshead Bay, Manhattan Beach and Marine Park.

“Keeping our neighborhoods clean is part of keeping them such great places to live. Every New Yorker – no matter their background – deserves to be able to enjoy our streets and open spaces,” said Gounardes. “We have a responsibility to one another to maintain and improve our shared spaces so that we can ensure our community continues to thrive, no matter the circumstances.”

To report graffiti or volunteer for the program, call 718-238-6044.