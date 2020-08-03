Mayor expands Open Streets: Restaurants program

The expansion of the city’s Open Streets: Restaurants program will benefit Sunset Park once again.

Fifth Avenue between 45th and 47th Streets will be a car-free zone for open-air dining on Fridays from 5 to 11 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 2 to 11 p.m.

“The Sunset Park BID wants the neighborhood businesses we love to survive,” said David Estrada, BID executive director. “We’re proud to support them with new street programming that lets neighbors return to Fifth Avenue safely. Over 15 restaurants are participating and every time you enjoy a local meal or a drink you help our community’s recovery.”

Last month, Fifth Avenue between 40th and 41st Streets was included in the program.

The Open Restaurants zones will be in place through October.

“Open Restaurants has given New Yorkers more than just a meal away from home — it has given our city a sign that better times are ahead,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio. “I’m proud to give small businesses another two months to get back on their feet.”

“Our Open Restaurants initiative has been a tremendous team effort,” said Dept. of Transportation Commissioner Polly Trottenberg, “We thank Mayor de Blasio, the teams from DOT and our sister agencies, and all the BIDs and other neighborhood organizations which have been working with us to make outdoor dining part of an expanded Open Streets program.”