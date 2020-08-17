Mayor: We don’t see a cluster situation in Sunset Park

Mayor Bill de Blasio provided an update on the slight uptick seen in COVID-19 cases in Sunset Park, along with announcing a free shuttle bus in the neighborhood to take locals to Brooklyn Army Terminal for free testing throughout the week.

“We do not see a cluster situation at this point in Sunset Park based on the information we’ve gleaned over the last few days from this intensive testing,” de Blasio said during his press conference on Monday, August 17. “We do see individual households with specific problems. Those households are being engaged intensely to ensure that they quarantine, that they safely separate and what we’re finding is a very strong response.”

He continued. “The vast majority of households are readily working with our test and trace team to safely separate because they understand the extent of the challenge and they’re working with us to keep the disease contained so it doesn’t spread in the community as a whole.”

Since the warning to the neighborhood was made on Wednesday, August 12, over 7,300 doors have been knocked on, 77,000 robocalls have been made and 35,000 live calls talking to Sunset Park residents.

“We do know with our intensive outreach to those whose families have at least had one member tested positive, we are seeing about a 90 percent compliance rate with safely separating,” de Blasio said. “We are doing constant follow ups with those families to make sure that stays the case.”

Since late July, 5,200 tests have been administered with almost 800 of them through mobile vans in the last few days.

This week, Brooklyn Army Terminal, 140 58th St., from 9 a.m. – 9p.m.there will be free testing available to all members of the community including antibody testing and the city will provide a free shuttle bus to the testing site. There will be a drop off at Sixth Avenue and 44th Street as well as Seventh Avenue and 60th street from 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. every day this week until Sunday, August 23.

“The important thing is if you live in Sunset Park and haven’t gotten tested recently, please take advantage of this free testing. It will help us all,” the mayor concluded.