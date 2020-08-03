Money stolen from church collection box

A Park Slope church was robbed on Friday.

According to authorities, at 1:50 p.m. a man stole an unknown amount of money from a collection box at St. Thomas Aquinas Roman Catholic Church, 249 Ninth St.

Surveillance video shows the suspect cutting open one of the wooden collection boxes and removing the money. Camera footage shows the perp was in the church for a while and appeared to be praying.

“I am saddened by what happened inside our beautiful church yesterday, but I am grateful to God that no one was injured,” said Father Willy Kingsley Ndi, administrator of St. Thomas Aquinas. “I understand in these unprecedented times many people have lost their jobs and need assistance, but this is not how you turn to the church for help. My message to those in need is to ring our doorbell, don’t vandalize and steal, and let us help you.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the NYPD’s 78th Precinct at (718) 636-6411 or NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-8477.