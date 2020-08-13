MTA completes Gowanus Expressway lanes project to ease traffic

The completion of the project will decrease Gowanus Expressway traffic, the MTA said.

MTA Bridges and Tunnels and MTA Construction & Development on Tuesday announced the restoration of two Staten Island-bound lanes from the Gowanus Expressway approach to the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge upper level.

The early completion of the construction marks an important milestone of this $143 million reconstruction of the Verrazzano approaches. This work stage, originally slated to take six months, was completed in three months’ time.

The reduction in schedule will significantly lessen the impact to the traveling public, according to the MTA, and was achieved by capitalizing on the lower traffic volumes caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in the late spring and early summer.

“I’m proud the team was able to deliver the project twice as fast as planned,” said Janno Lieber, president of MTA Construction & Development. “This is another example – along with the L Train, the 42nd Street Shuttle and many others – of how the MTA is delivering projects faster, better and at lower cost than ever before.”

This vital state-of-good repair effort features a full replacement of 1960s era concrete roadway deck and barrier. The newly installed deck and barrier is composed of more durable concrete and corrosion-resistant reinforcement to achieve a service life of 75 years.

The new roadway deck was also designed to reduce the number of joints, improving rideability and reducing long-term maintenance needs, the MTA said.

“All of these improvements increase the deck’s longevity and durability, which are critically important for this roadway that experiences high traffic volumes,” said Daniel F. DeCrescenzo, Jr., president of MTA Bridges and Tunnels. “A stronger deck means less impact to traffic, a safer and more comfortable riding surface, and reduced maintenance costs for a very long time.”

In addition to the roadway deck and barrier replacement, this project will also replace the roadway lighting system with high efficiency LED luminaires and provide a new fire standpipe and drainage system. These improvements will provide a significant safety benefit to the facility and the motorists who use it, the MTA said.