Police Beat: Woman attacked and robbed in Bay Ridge, bank robbery in Bensonhurst

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

WOMAN ATTACKED AND ROBBED

A 37-year-old woman was attacked and robbed by a masked man at 79th Street and Fifth Avenue on July 31. According to reports, at around 11 a.m., the woman was walking down the street when the suspect grabbed her by the hair and threw her to the ground. He then took her cellphone and her bag, which contained clothing worth $280.

The woman had pain on the right side of her face.

No arrests have been made.

ROAD RAGE

A 32-year-old man was attacked at the Dyker Beach playground on the northwest corner of 14th Avenue and 86th Street on Aug. 1. Reports say that at around 4:30 a.m., the victim got into an argument with an unknown man, who took out a sharp object and slashed his right arm. The victim was taken to a local hospital.

No arrests have been made.

OPEN DOOR

A thief broke into a car on Ridge Boulevard and Bay Ridge Parkway on Aug. 2. According to reports, the owner parked the car at around 11:10 a.m. While he was gone, someone opened the unlocked door and stole more than $100 worth of items. The thief also stole credit cards, which were later canceled by the victim.

No arrests have been made.

QUICK THEFT

A crook broke into a car on Third Avenue and 79th Street and stole $5,000 and four credit cards on Aug. 2. Reports say that at around 1:12 p.m. the woman double- parked to go into a store. While she was gone, someone went inside the vehicle, which was unlocked, and stole a purse that had the cash and cards inside.

No arrests have been made.

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

GIVE ME YOUR MONEY!

A 34-year-old man was attacked and robbed by a man on 74th Street and 16th Avenue on Aug. 1. According to reports, at around 7:48 p.m., the two men were inside separate cars when they got into a verbal argument. The attacker got out of his car, approached the victim and said, “Give me your money or I’ll punch you.” The crook took $10 and fled north in a white Nissan Altima.

No arrests have been made.

BANK ROBBERY

A bank near 86th Street and 21st Avenue was robbed on July 28. Reports say that at around 2:40 p.m., a man gave a teller a note demanding $20, $50 and $100 bills. The crook took $858 and fled south on foot toward 21st Avenue.

No arrests have been made.

ONE ARRESTED IN HALAL CART ROBBERY

A man was arrested for allegedly attacking and robbing a 50-year-old man operating a Halal food cart near 66th Street and Bay Parkway on July 26. According to reports, at around 6:50 p.m., two men approached the cart and ordered food. The suspect who was apprehended allegedly pulled the victim out of the cart, punched him in the chest and stole $500 from the cash drawer. Cops apprehended one of the two suspects at 21st Avenue and 67th Street.

MAN STEALS 2K FROM STORE OWNER

A crook stole $2,000 and other items at a mailbox near 86th Street and 10th Avenue on Aug. 2. Reports say that at around 9:50 a.m., the victim placed a bag on the mailbox while he was opening his store. Someone then stole the bag, which contained cash, a cellphone and glasses.

No arrests have been made.