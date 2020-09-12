12 firefighters injured as blaze destroys homes

A five-alarm fire injured 12 firefighters and destroyed two houses in Dyker Heights Saturday night.

According to the FDNY, the fire began at 1330 74th St. and spread to 1324 74th St. More than 200 firefighters responded and the fire was declared under control at around 3:45 a.m. The residents of the homes were uninjured.

“There were six people in the original fire building and six in the building to the right and all of those occupants have been accounted for,” said Chief Kevin Woods.

According to the FDNY Uniformed Firefighters Association, the home of firefighter Piotr Orlowski was destroyed in the blaze. Orlowski, who works in Red Hook, was off-duty and helped escort members of his family to safety.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Local non-profit group Bay Ridge Cares says six families were displaced.

“We were able to meet with most of the families and have provided financial assistance where it was needed,” the group said.

Several relief funds have been created to help the victims.

“On the night of September 12, my parents [Ed and Marianne O’Grady] lost everything to a five alarm fire and got out with only the clothes on their back,” wrote Jessica Ellias. “They lost all of their belongings. Many have graciously reached out asking how to help, so I am setting up this page.”

“My dear friend Laura [Gooner Howard] woke up in the middle of the night to a fire that destroyed her home in Brooklyn, NY,” said Jenny Ward. “She and her kittens are left without a home. The funds I am trying to raise is to help offset the initial costs of getting back on her feet in the coming weeks and hopefully aid her further into recovering from this tragedy. Hotel, food, clothing, shoes, toiletries, pet care needs, expenses of relocating, etc.”

To donate to Howard, vist https://bit.ly/32rjIMt; O’Grady family https://bit.ly/3mermBQ; and Orlowski https://bit.ly/32qAQCd.