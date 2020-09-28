Generally Speaking: Southwest Brooklyn Schools Superintendent Retires

Karina Costantino, the longest-serving superintendent of District 20 schools, has retired. The Bay Ridge native is a Fort Hamilton H.S. graduate. Upon graduation from St. John’s University, she began her teaching career at P.S. 104, Fifth Avenue and 92nd Street in Bay Ridge.

Moving up the pedagogical ranks, she became an assistant principal at P.S. 186 in Bensonhurst and then served as principal of P.S. 22 on Staten Island for 17 years. She then was appointed by the schools chancellor to the post of community superintendent. Costantino had been at the helm of the area’s schools for 14 years. Deputy Superintendent Joseph O’Brien has been bumped up to interim acting superintendent while the search for a new superintendent is underway.

In total, this remarkable lady has had an outstanding and successful career spanning more than 50 years. In 2013, she led thousands of costumed youngsters as the grand marshal of the Children’s Ragamuffin Parade.

Karina, we wish you a happy and healthful retirement and hope you will keep in your heart the fond memories of all the students you have inspired and the splendid leadership you have provided to the district and to your fellow educators.

Sadly, three more major events won’t happen this year as a result of COVID-19: the 53rd annual Ragamuffin Parade (Oct. 3), the Third Avenue Festival, sponsored by the Merchants of Third Avenue Association (Oct. 4), and the 39th Brooklyn Columbus Day Parade along 18th Avenue, sponsored by the Brooklyn Federation of Italian American Organizations (Oct. 10).

A previous Brooklyn Columbus Day Parade

ebrooklyn media/file Photo

State Senator Andrew Gounardes was endorsed for reelection by U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler, and Assemblymember Nicole Malliotakis has received the endorsements of 10 police organizations in pursuit of her congressional candidacy.