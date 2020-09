A man has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Bay Ridge resident Michael Scully.

On Tuesday, cops arrested 52-year-old George Vayos and charged him with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

According to authorities, at around 6:50 a.m. Monday, Scully was walking his dog outside his home near Seventh Avenue and 74th Street when Vayos allegedly shot him in the head and shoulders. Scully was later pronounced dead at NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn. He was 62.