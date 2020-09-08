Man murdered while walking dog

A 62-year-old man was shot and killed while walking his dog in Bay Ridge Monday morning.

According to authorities, at around 6:50 a.m., Michael Scully was outside his home near Seventh Avenue and 74th Street when he was shot in the head and shoulders.

He was later pronounced dead at NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn.

There are no arrests at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Police said Scully was walking his dog when he got into an argument with the shooter.

According to the New York Post, as of August, the 68th Precinct was one of only seven city precincts that hadn’t had a shooting this year.

Locals who knew Scully expressed their sadness over his death.

“I’ve known Michael since the early 1970s,” said Don Byrnes. “He was always a very positive person, asking about my family when I saw him. I usually saw Michael with his mother Ann. If not, he would tell me how she was doing. A decent person taken too soon.”

“Every time there was a salsa event, he was always around and we’d dance a song or two,” said Ninoshka Garrick. “I went to a few free salsa in park[s] and a lot of the people there knew him.”

“So sad,” said Joe Calabrese. “What a nice man. [He] would go out of his way for you.”