Man shot dead in Dyker Heights as deadly week continues

A man was shot and killed in Dyker Heights Saturday afternoon – the second murder victim in the 68th Precinct this week.

According to authorities, at around 5:22 p.m., cops discovered 33-year-old Arfan Butt lying on the ground next to his BMW near 12th Avenue and 78th Street. He had been shot in the torso.

Butt, who lived in the neighborhood, was pronounced dead at Maimonides Medical Center.

According to the New York Daily News, the shooters fled in a Mercedes-Benz that drove up to the scene.

The News said Butt was convicted in 2009 of raping and robbing a woman at knifepoint in Brooklyn in 2008 and was sentenced to five years in prison. In 2017, he went back to prison for 11 months for a parole violation, records show.

The shooting capped off a deadly week in southern Brooklyn.

On Sept. 5, Zaid Zindani was shot and killed in a car in Bensonhurst. According to authorities, Zindani was in the driver’s seat of a Maserati Sedan on 63rd Street near 17th Avenue when he was shot in the mouth and neck.

On Labor Day, Michael Scully was walking his dog outside his home near Seventh Avenue and 74th Street when he was allegedly shot and killed by George Vayos.

Councilmember Justin Brannan has asked for increased police patrols in Bay Ridge and Dyker Heights and is planning to meet with Police Commissioner Dermont Shea this week to talk about gun violence.