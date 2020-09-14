Police Beat: Man arrested in alleged stabbing in Bensonhurst, Bay Ridge man scammed out of nearly $7K

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

MAN BUSTED FOR BOTTLE STRIKE

A 44-year-old man was arrested for allegedly hitting a 36-year-old man in the head with a glass bottle on 13th Avenue and 86th Street on Sept. 4. The victim sustained cuts to the head.

STOLEN VAN

A van was stolen on 13th Avenue and 65th Street on Sept. 6. The van had several construction tools inside.

No arrests have been made.

WHERE’S MY CAR?

A gray Volvo was stolen on 93rd Street and Fort Hamilton Parkway on Sept. 6. According to reports, at around 1:06 a.m. the owner parked the car. When he and his son later went to the parking spot, the car was gone.

No arrests have been made.

SCAM ARTIST

A 73-year-old man who lives near 78th Street and Third Avenue was scammed out of $6,800 on Aug. 31. Reports claim that the man received a call from someone who told him his nephew was being held in Maryland and needed bail money. The man sent a check via mail.

No arrests have been made.

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

MAN SLASHED AND ROBBED

Two men slashed and robbed a 40-year-old man at knifepoint at 20th and Bay Ridge avenues on Sept. 4. According to reports, at around 4:45 p.m., one of the suspects slashed the victim in the left side of his cheek and stole $700 before fleeing the scene.

The victim was taken to Maimonides Medical Center for treatment.

No arrests have been made.

WORKER ATTACKED IN MINI-MART

A 37-year-old woman was attacked and robbed by a man while she was working at a mini-market near 61st Street and 18th Avenue on Sept. 1. Reports claim that at around 8:15 p.m., the victim was standing behind the counter when the crook walked inside, simulated a gun and pushed her head on the counter. He then stole $528 from the cash register and fled.

No arrests have been made.

MAN BUSTED FOR STABBING

A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing and robbing a car service driver near 23rd Avenue and 80th Street. According to reports, at around 3 a.m., the victim dropped off the suspect at his location. While the victim was counting money, the attacker allegedly stabbed him in the right side of his waist with a sharp object, stole $178 and fled.

STAB ATTACK

A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly slashing and robbing a man at Shore and Bay parkways on Sept. 6. Reports claim that at around 4:40 p.m., the victim was walking on the sidewalk when the suspect approached him from behind and allegedly slashed him in the back with a knife.