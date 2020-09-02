Police Beat: Victim attacked by 15 suspects in Dyker Heights, Bath Beach resident scammed out of 100K

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

MAN ATTACKED BY 15 SUSPECTS

A 29-year-old man was attacked by approximately 15 suspects near the southwest corner of 86th Street and 14th Avenue on Aug. 30. Reports claim that at around 1:30 a.m., the victim was hanging out at the corner when he was approached by about 15 males who punched him in the face and struck him with a bottle on the back of the head, resulting in multiple injuries. He was taken to NYU Langone-Brooklyn.

No arrests have been made.

ROBBED TRYING TO STOP FIGHT

A 23-year-old man and another person were attacked and robbed by three suspects at 77th Street and Third Avenue on Aug. 30. According to reports, at around 2:40 a.m., the victims tried to intervene in a third-party dispute with the suspects. The perps then punched both victims, stole $60 and fled west on 78th Street. No arrests have been made.

PHONE SNATCHER

A man stole a phone belonging to a 68-year-old man near 63rd Street and 14th Avenue on Aug. 30. According to reports, at around 3:50 a.m., the crook went through the victim’s pockets and pulled out his wallet. Although he returned the wallet, he snatched the victim’s cellphone and fled the scene.

No arrests have been made.

ROBBED WHILE ASLEEP

A 53-year-old man had nearly $500 stolen from him by a crook while near 11th Avenue and 65th Street on August 30. Reports claim that at around 8:45 p.m., he sat on a bench in the area and fell asleep. While sleeping, a crook stole his wallet containing $475 from his pocket and fled the scene.

No arrests have been made.

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

CHARGED IN KNIFE ATTACK

A 31-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly slashing her 25-year-old husband with a knife near New Utrecht Avenue and 74th Street on Aug. 29. According to reports, at around 12:04 a.m., the victim and suspect got into a verbal argument. The victim claims the woman grabbed a knife and slashed him in the right foot.

ARRESTED IN ATTACK ON GIRLFRIEND

A 29-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attacking his 18-year-old girlfriend inside an apartment near 82nd Street and Bay Ridge Parkway on August 23. Reports claim that at around 10:30 p.m., the suspect allegedly had a verbal dispute with the victim about serving alcohol to her little brother. The man then allegedly snatched her phone and hit her in the head several times with a perfume bottle.

STOLEN CAR PARTS

Car parts were stolen at Benson Avenue and Bay Seventh Street on Aug. 28. According to reports, at around 5 a.m., a witness saw two cars surrounding the car and the thieves removing parts. When the witness went outside, she saw that several items had been stolen from the vehicle. The crooks, who were wearing masks, then fled west on Benson Avenue in a black sedan and white SUV.

No arrests have been made.

100K SCAM

A 38-year-old woman was scammed out of more than $100,000 by crooks posing as cops and FBI personnel via phone on Aug. 28. Reports claim that at around 1:40 p.m., the victim received calls from the crooks saying they were from the 79th Precinct and the FBI. They told the victim that her Social Security number was compromised and there was a warrant for her arrest. They said the agencies would set up a new Social Security number for her if she transferred money to them. She then transferred the funds via PayPal.

No arrests have been made.