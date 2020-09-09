Suspect arrested in restaurant shooting

A man was arrested for allegedly shooting at and robbing a man in a Bay Ridge restaurant Monday.

According to authorities, at around 10:30 p.m., 31-year-old Kareen Brown allegedly entered the restaurant, took out a gun, stole the victim’s chain and fired the gun in his direction. He then fled on a motorcycle.

Police later arrested Brown on Seventh Avenue and 64th Street.

According to ABC7, the victim, Sammy Hamden, and his helpers were renovating the restaurant when the armed robber walked in.

Brown, a Bensonhurst resident, was charged with robbery, assault, burglary, grand larceny, criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, menacing, criminal trespass and harassment.