Whole Foods opens first online-only store in Brooklyn at Industry City

Amazon announced that Whole Foods Market opened its first-ever online-only store in Brooklyn on Sept. 1 at Industry City.

“The planning for this new store format began more than a year ago — the brand-new Industry City location will exclusively serve customers in the Brooklyn area,” said the Amazon Blog. “Amazon and Whole Foods Market worked closely together to make this new online-only store a reality.”

The retail model is delivery-only and will allow Whole Foods Market to serve more customers.

“Whole Foods Market is proud to introduce our first ever, permanent online-only store in Brooklyn, which will allow us to better serve the community and meet the growing demand for grocery delivery,” said a Whole Foods spokesperson. “We have hired hundreds of Whole Foods Market team members and other applicants throughout the NYC area, who will be dedicated to preparing orders for grocery delivery, enabling us to reach more customers than ever before.”

Amazon Prime members who shop at Whole Foods Market have access to a number of benefits, such as exclusive discounts on select popular products each week and an additional 10 percent off hundreds of in-store sale items.