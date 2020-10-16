Menchaca may be preparing for mayoral run

Is another hat being thrown into the competitive mayoral race of 2021?

Councilmember Carlos Menchaca, who currently represents the 38th District (Sunset Park, Red Hook, Greenwood Heights and parts of Borough Park), will be leaving his position next year due to term limits. Though that race will be crowded, Menchaca has left a hint via social media.

“Amigos: These past months I’ve been thinking a lot about our City and how we could do better, we must do better. Nothing is official… will share news soon. #brighterdays”

Also, according to the New York Daily News, on Friday, Oct. 9 the councilmember registered a campaign for a mayoral bid with the city’s Campaign Finance Board.

If he runs, he will join a list that includes Comptroller Scott Stringer, Maya Wiley, probably Borough President Eric Adams and many more who are trying to be the successor to Bill de Blasio.

In 2013, Menchaca, then 32 years old, beat Councilmember Sara Gonzalez in the 38th District race. He also won his re-election bid in 2017.

Menchaca has been busy the past few months. In July, he officially announced that he disapproved of Industry City’s rezoning plan, which was withdrawn last month.

“It is clear to me that the displacement and gentrification the city is combating today is the result of giving private developers free reign,” he said of the plan. “We must learn from our mistakes and deliver what Sunset Parkers really need: stable housing, access to affordable and nutritious food, guaranteed health care and good-paying, family-sustaining jobs.

Industry City CEO Andrew Kimball cited politics and lack of leadership as the reason for the withdrawal.

“With all the leasing going on today and in the future, the political food fight, the lack of eagerness to engage in a substantial project just made us say, ‘We got to stay focused on the immediate need, supporting our small businesses and continuing to grow the campus in ways we know that we can do under the existing rezoning,’” he said.

In June, Menchaca introduced a resolution to call on Governor Andrew Cuomo to remove de Blasio from office.

The resolution asks the City Council to express “a loss of confidence in Mayor de Blasio” and asks the governor “to bring charges to effectuate the removal of the Mayor for failing to protect the safety and promote the general welfare of the public, in accordance with section 33 of the Public Officers Law and Section 9 of the Charter.”

During his term as councilmember, Menchaca also discussed ID NYC and the importance of participatory budgeting in Sunset Park and Red Hook.