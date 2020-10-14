Police Beat: Crook drives away in delivery truck in Dyker Heights, crook arrested for alleged robbery in Gravesend

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

(UN)SPECIAL DELIVERY

A man stole a delivery van at 66th Street and 12th Avenue on Oct. 3. According to reports, at around 4 p.m., the owner of the van left it at the spot with the keys in the ignition but the engine off. While he was delivering a package, a crook got inside the van and drove off.

No arrests have been made.

THIEVES ROB CELLPHONE STORE

Two crooks stole phones worth thousands of dollars from a store at 75th Street and 13th Avenue on Oct. 2. Reports say that at around 7:30 p.m., two crooks went inside the store, stole more than $2,000 worth of cellphones from the display case and fled the scene in an unknown direction.

No arrests have been made.

JOY RIDE

A car was stolen on 10th Avenue and 82nd Street on Oct. 3. According to reports, at 10:57 a.m., a crook went inside the car, which was unlocked and had the keys inside. The car was later recovered on Third Avenue and 52nd Street.

No arrests have been made.

STOLEN IDENTITY

An unknown thief got the debit card information of a 46-year-old Dyker Heights woman on Oct. 3 and used it to make purchases. Reports claim that at around 1:50 p.m., the crook used the woman’s information to make two Venmo payments totaling $1,600.

No arrests have been made.

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

MAN CHARGED FOR ROBBERY

A 38-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attacking and robbing a man of more than $200 near McDonald Avenue and Quentin Road on Oct. 4. According to reports, at around 10:30 a.m., the men were arguing about money when the suspect allegedly punched the victim in the face several times, went inside his vehicle and took $260. He was later apprehended by police.

CHARGED IN ATTACK

A 29-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attacking a man and stealing his cell phone and jewelry on Oct. 3. Reports claim that at around 10 a.m., the victim was standing in front of a house on Bay 29th and 86th streets when the crook allegedly punched him several times, ripped off his necklace, grabbed his phone and fled the scene. The victim pointed the man out to cops and they apprehended him.

DOPE STEALS SOAP

A crook threatened an employee at a chain drugstore on 18th Avenue and 66th Street and stole several items on Oct. 2. According to reports, at around 9:30 a.m., the perp grabbed around $86 worth of Dove soaps. Before leaving the store with the items, he told an employee, “I will hurt you.” He then fled eastbound on 68th Street.

No arrests have been made.

WIFE CHARGED FOR ATTACKING HUSBAND

A 40-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly hitting her 26-year-old husband with a painting in an apartment near 24th Avenue and 63rd Street on Oct. 3. The attack left the husband with swelling to his head.