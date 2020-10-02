Police Beat: Crook drives away with man’s car after dropping him off in Bay Ridge, woman attacked, robbed in Bensonhurst

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

ATTACKED IN BROAD DAYLIGHT

A 35-year-old man was attacked by a 25-year-old man on Third Avenue and 78th Street on Sept. 23. According to reports, at around 2:30 p.m., the victim was walking south on Third Avenue with his wife when the attacker approached and punched him in the face. The perp fled down 79th Street on a bicycle.

No arrests have been made.

UNCOOPERATIVE VICTIM

A 26-year-old man was assaulted by an unknown perp near Bay Ridge Avenue and Third Avenue on the morning of Sept. 22. Police said the victim, who sustained a cut to his eye, was highly uncooperative when questioned about the assault.

No arrests have been made.

STOLEN E-BIKE

An e-bike was stolen on 13th Avenue and 70th Street on the afternoon of Sept. 22. According to reports, the bike was leaning against a store and was not chained.

No arrests have been made.

DRIVER HAS VEHICLE STOLEN

A Ford Expedition was stolen near Colonial Road and MacKay Place while the driver was dropping off passengers on Sept. 24. Reports say that after the 61-year-old driver dropped off six men, he got out of the car to ask for his money. One of the men jumped in the car and fled south on Colonial Road. The victim said the other men fled in different directions.

No arrests have been made.

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

BUSTED FOR MORNING ROBBERY

A 39-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attacking and robbing a 48-year-old woman on West Ninth Street and Bay Parkway on Sept. 25. Reports say that at 11:30 a.m., the woman was in a car when the suspect approached her and asked for money. When the woman refused, he allegedly choked her until she lost consciousness. When she woke up, the suspect was going through her bag, from which he took $100 and electronics.

HIT WITH PIPE AND SKATEBOARD

A 25-year-old male employee was attacked by a 16-year-old with a pipe and a skateboard inside a grocery store near Avenue O and West Seventh Street on Sept. 22. According to reports, at around 4 p.m., the two got in an argument and the attacker struck the worker with the weapons, resulting in cuts to his arms. The perp fled in an unknown direction.

No arrests have been made.

IRS SCAM

A 37-year-old woman who lives on Bay 16th Street was scammed out of $11,000 via phone on Sept. 25. Reports say that at around 11:40 a.m., the victim received a call from a man and woman claiming to be from the IRS, who told her to send $11,000 via FedEx to Pennsylvania. She sent the money the next day.

No arrests have been made.

STEALS $1,500 FROM CAR

A crook broke into a car parked on Benson Avenue and Bay 19th Street and stole $1,500 on Sept. 24. According to reports, at around 9 p.m., the owner parked the vehicle at the southwest corner. While he was gone, someone pushed in the rear passenger window, stole the cash and fled the scene. The victim noticed the damage and theft when he returned to the spot the next morning.

No arrests have been made.