Reports say suspect in attempted rape of 85-year-old woman has previous arrest record

The suspect charged with the attempted rape of an 85-year-old woman in a Bay Ridge apartment building last week has been arrested before, according to several media outlets.

According to authorities, on Thursday, Oct. 15 at around 9:30 a.m., the suspect, Mario Pope, allegedly attacked the woman inside the laundry room of a building on Marine Avenue and Ridge Boulevard.

The victim was taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn and was listed in stable condition.

Pope, 25, was arrested later in the day and charged with attempted rape, burglary, sex abuse, forcible touching and unlawful imprisonment.

However, this wasn’t his only run-in with the law.

According to the New York Daily News, Pope was arrested in April on assault and harassment charges in Harlem, but was released without bail at his arraignment and is expected to appear in court for that case later this month.

The New York Post said Pope was also arrested for trespassing in Queens in 2018.