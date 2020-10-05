Treyger gets $130K in cleanup funding

Councilmember Mark Treyger, right, has secured $130,000 for additional cleaning services.

Councilmember Mark Treyger announced Oct. 1 that he has secured $130,000 for cleanup efforts and graffiti removal in commercial corridors in Bensonhurst, Bath Beach, Gravesend and Coney Island.

The increased sanitation services will begin Oct. 10. The Wildcat Service Corporation will provide four new routes to supplement the current DSNY sanitation services.

Litter cleanups will take place every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday on 86th Street from 18th Avenue to 26th Avenue; on Avenue U from McDonald Avenue to 86th Street; on Kings Highway from McDonald Avenue to Stillwell Avenue; and along 18th Avenue.

E-waste removal services will be offered free of charge to seniors and people with disabilities.

“Our residents and businesses deserve to live and work in safe, clean neighborhoods,” Treyger said. “I want to thank DSNY and Wildcat Service Corporation for actualizing the cleanup initiatives in the district.”

In July, Treyger announced a major cleanup along Surf Avenue from West 20th to West 30th Street after his office received complaints about overgrown grass.