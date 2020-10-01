VIDEO: Home robbed by men who said they were cops

Police are looking for three men who falsely claimed to be cops when they attacked and robbed two men in a Bay Ridge home on June 5.

According to authorities, who just released the information, at around 12:30 a.m. the suspects broke into a home near Third Avenue and 83rd Street through an unsecured window. They identified themselves as police officers and hit the victims with a flashlight. They then stole narcotics, ran out through the front door and fled in a blue, four-door Sedan.

One suspect wore a black hooded sweater, black sweatpants and gray sneakers; one wore a blue hooded coat, blue jeans and white sneakers; and one wore a black hooded coat, black pants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter at @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

