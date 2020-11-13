Brooklyn’s own Dr. Fauci honored as ‘COVID Hero’

Brooklyn native Dr. Anthony Fauci was given a hero’s welcome in his hometown Tuesday.

During a monthly “Brooklyn COVID Heroes” ceremony hosted by Borough President Eric Adams outside Borough Hall, Fauci and 186 other Brooklynites were honored for their work during the pandemic.

Fauci is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

“I’m particularly proud and happy to be joined by the other Brooklyn heroes who are standing behind you on the steps,” Fauci said via Zoom. “I feel very good about being part of that group.

“I was born and raised in the Bensonhurst section of Brooklyn. I went to our Lady of Guadalupe Elementary School on 73rd Street and 16th Avenue. My mother and father went to New Utrecht High School on 79th Street and New Utrecht Avenue.”

Fauci spent his early childhood in Bensonhurst and Dyker Heights. His father, Stephen, owned Fauci Pharmacy on 13th Avenue at 83rd Street and the family lived in the upstairs apartment. Fauci also worked at the pharmacy before attending Regis High School in Manhattan.

”I am a Brooklynite through and through throughout my DNA and I am very proud of it,” he said. “Whenever people ask me how I put up with all the stuff that goes on in Washington, I have two words for them: It’s called ‘Brooklyn strong.’”

With COVID cases on the rise in New York City and throughout the country, Fauci offered some optimism.

“The vaccine is on its way, folks,” he said. “Hang in there, hang tough. We’re going to get over this together.”

“Since the beginning of this pandemic, Dr. Fauci has been a reassuring champion of science and reason who has navigated our nation through turbulent times,” said Adams. “Dr. Fauci is the best of what public service can be, and we are so proud to be able to welcome him back (virtually) to his home borough as we thank him for his heroic and lifesaving leadership.”