Fontbonne’s Davey is unstoppable on Senior Day

Along with St. Saviour seniors Kelly Pender, Catherine Kindschah and Claudia Kilkenny, Fontbonne celebrated its 2020 Senior Day game with (top row, left to right) Kathleen Schmitt, Caroline Gifford, Emma Davey, Valentina Hines, Anna Bolino, Corrine Connelly, Grace Woods, Mari Alonge; (kneeling, left to right) Maeve Gallagher, Maeve Murnan, Alia Mansour, Diana Willoughby, Kaitlyn Potter and Chloe Murphy.

Fontbonne 6, St. Saviour 0

The Bonnies hosted the St. Saviour Pandas on Senior Day at Calvert Vaux to defend their 3-0 first-place record. Senior midfielder Emma Davey had a career game, scoring four of Fontbonne’s six goals.

Davey, who was recruited from the volleyball team after it was sidelined for the season by indoor COVID restrictions, started her career day with three consecutive goals against the Pandas in the first half. She struck first on a 30-yard line drive, then followed with a 20-yard strike and a 10-yard blast.

“I’m not surprised, because that’s the way she’s been playing from the start of the season,” said Coach Zahim Ascencio.

Davey scored her fourth goal to open up the second half by weaving through the Panda defense with a 10-yard left-footed sweep into the net.

“She’s simply unstoppable; she’s just that type of player,” said Athletic Director Romeo Petric, who saw the potential in Davey and recruited the talented senior from the dormant volleyball team.

Alyssa Fiorentino scored on a 15-yard shot and Maeve Gallagher’s knocked in a 35-yarder to complete the scoring.