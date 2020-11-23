Industry City welcomes family-owned bookstore

Local bookworms can rejoice: Industry City has welcomed a new store to its waterfront space.

On Friday, Nov. 11, family-owned bookstore POWERHOUSE opened a space in the Food Hall of Industry City Building 2 at 220 36th St. This is the third POWERHOUSE to open in Brooklyn since 2006. The others are in DUMBO and Park Slope.

The store features all types of genres, including fiction, nonfiction, photography, design and art books. It also includes a kid’s area and an extensive Spanish language section.

Owners Daniel Power and Susanne König are excited to join the Industry City family.

“Our beautiful open new space — brilliantly designed and developed by the Industry City design and architectural team — will allow us to produce stellar and immersive readings and kid’s events (when the world returns to normal), and at the same time offer a curated indie bookstore experience,” König said.

The store also hosts events related to the books it sells and is focused on being interactive. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of these events have been virtual.

POWERHOUSE @ IC will also feature kid’s events such as story time, which will eventually utilize the pink-lit stage prominently featured in the kid’s section.

PowerHouse Books, which is an art, photo, and illustrated marketing book publisher, will also be headquartered in the space.

According to the owners, it has a 2,500-square-foot lower level from which it will mount book-based photography exhibitions and showcase its legendary archival books and limited editions for collectors and photo lovers.