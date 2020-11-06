Playground to get major upgrade

A Coney Island park is getting a makeover.

On Thursday, Councilmember Mark Treyger, NYC Parks Commissioner Martin Maher and other officials joined students from P.S. 288 at Surf Playground, 2727 Surf Ave., and announced the groundbreaking of its renovation project.

The playground plan, for which Treyger allocated funds, will add new basketball courts, benches, synthetic turf and plantings. It will also include two brand new water bottle filling stations, adult and senior fitness areas, a misting station, a shade structure and a walking path.

“I’m elated to see this project begin so that the children, seniors and families in our community can enjoy the new and enhanced Surf Playground and greenspace,” Treyger said. “This park will have something for everyone.”

The officials are planning an official opening for next fall.

“We are so excited about reconstructing the synthetic turf field and basketball courts at Surf Playground,” Maher said. “We know what this park means to the neighborhood, especially for the students at P.S. 288.”

Years ago, families from the area contacted Treyger about a site on Surf Avenue and West 25th Street that had a sign reading “Surf Playground,” but had no playground. Rather, it was a fenced-in pile of broken concrete.

“I contacted the site ownership, the Parks Department, and asked them for an estimate for a full renovation,” Treyger said. “I also asked Parks to work with the school community, CB13 and local stakeholders to shape the vision for the park. I’m proud to report that I was able to secure $3.2 million for a brand new park and official playground for the community.”