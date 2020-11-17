Police Beat: Driver attacks man in a fit of road rage, man robbed at gunpoint in Gravesend

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

CHARGED IN BAR ATTACK

A 24-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly attacking a 29-year-old woman inside a bar on Fifth Avenue and 84th Street on Nov. 8. According to reports, at around 11:40 p.m., the victim got into an argument with the suspect about wearing a mask inside. The suspect then allegedly punched the victim in the chest and cut her arm.

CROOK STEALS WALLET

A crook stole cash and credit cards from a car parked near Fifth Avenue and 78th Street on Nov. 8. Reports claim that the victim parked the car overnight and returned to find that his wallet, containing $50 and credit cards, was missing. The thief later tried to make unauthorized charges, but they were declined.

ROAD RAGE

A 24-year-old pedestrian was attacked by a driver in his mid-20s on the northeast corner of 80th Street and Third Avenue on Nov. 6. According to reports, at around 2:38 p.m., the victim and his attacker were arguing about street-crossing rules when the attacker punched him in the face and fled in a white mini Cooper.

MAN HIT WITH CHESSBOARD

A 20-year-old man allegedly attacked his 57-year-old roommate with a chessboard in a home near Fifth Avenue and Senator Street on Nov. 5. Reports claim that at around 5:45 a.m., the victim was asleep when his roommate hit him with the wooden chessboard, cutting the top of his head. The attacker left the house and drove off in a van.

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

ROBBED, SPRAYED WITH CHEMICAL

A 22-year-old man was attacked and robbed by a woman near 21st Avenue and 81st Street on Nov. 7. According to reports, the man was walking home from a nearby train station when the crook approached him and sprayed him with an unknown chemical agent. She then grabbed the victim’s phone and ran south along 21st Avenue.

ROBBED AT GUNPOINT

A 32-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint near Cropsey Avenue and 15th Avenue on Nov. 6. Reports claim that at around 12:53 a.m., the man pulled his car over to text his girlfriend when two unknown crooks wearing hoodies approached the car, took out guns and stole around $1,700 in jewelry. The victim then got out of the car and ran away from the crooks.

HIT WITH BOTTLE

A man was struck in the head by an unknown attacker near New Utrecht and Bay Ridge Avenues on Nov. 11. According to reports, at around 10 p.m., the victim was walking south on New Utrecht Avenue when the perp struck him in the back of the head with a bottle, which resulted in cuts. The attacker fled the scene. Police say the victim was intoxicated at the time of the attack. He was taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn for treatment.

STEALS PET FOOD

A woman stole more than $1,500 worth of pet supplies at a pet store near Stillwell Avenue and 86th Street on Nov. 7. Reports claim that at around 4:15 p.m., the crook took 35 cans of dog food, five boxes of treats and more, and left the stole without paying. She fled south on Stillwell Avenue.