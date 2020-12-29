Community provides a feast of good will for struggling residents

A Coney Island restaurant partnered with community leaders to distribute free holiday meals to people in need.

Approximately 250 families were served at Tom’s Coney Island, 1229 Riegelmann Boardwalk, on Dec. 23. The menu included sweet potatoes, green beans, fruit and dessert.

“The pandemic has affected every aspect of life for Coney Islanders and food insecurity has risen for many families in the area,” said Alexandra Silversmith, executive director of the Alliance for Coney Island, which helped to organize the event. “We hope this meal ensures that they have one less thing to worry about this holiday season.”

“This has been a difficult year for us as a business but we wanted to carry on our tradition of giving back to the Coney Island community,” said Jim Kokotas, owner of Tom’s Coney Island.

The event also received support from Councilmembers Mark Treyger and Hakeem Jeffries, State Senator Diane Savino, Assemblymember Mathylde Frontus, the New York City Economic Development Corporation, iStar and Luna Park.

“This season will be different from any that we have experienced, and I’m proud to see so many organizations in Coney Island coming together to make local families feel special,” said Frontus.