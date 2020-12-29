Fire destroys Bassett Caterers, injures two firefighters

A three-alarm fire swept through Bassett Caterers on Christmas Day, gutting the building and leaving two firefighters with minor injuries.

The fire began around 7 p.m. in the popular catering hall at 1404 Ave. X. Thirty-three units and 138 firefighters responded to the blaze, which was put out by 9 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation

Bassett Caterers opened in 1962. A statement on its website thanked loyal customers for their support and expressed confidence that the business will reopen.

“In order to keep our loyal customers in the loop, we will be updating our progress on Facebook and this website,” the restaurant said. “We look forward to seeing you all again at our re-opening.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay expenses related to the fire.