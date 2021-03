A woman was severely injured during a fire in a Bensonhurst home March 4.

The blaze began at around 3:45 p.m. on the second floor of a house near Stillwell Avenue and 83rd Street. Sixty firefighters and 12 units rushed to the scene. The fire was deemed under control at 4:45 p.m.

EMS transported the injured woman to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, where she is listed in serious condition.