(Update) Six firefighters injured, one serious, in Bensonhurst fire

The helmet of the firefighter who was struck by an air conditioner.

Six firefighters were injured battling a blaze in a Bensonhurst home Monday morning.

According to the FDNY, the two-alarm fire began at 8:52 a.m. on the first floor of a two-story house on 85th Street between 19th and 20th Avenues. Twenty-five units and 106 firefighters responded and brought the fire under control by 10:25 a.m.

All six of the injured firefighters were transported to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, five with minor injuries. The sixth was seriously injured when an air conditioner fell from a window and hit him in the head. The FDNY told this paper that he has been discharged from the hospital to recover at home. Surveillance footage of the accident was posted on the Firefighter Proving Grounds Instagram page.

“This is a reminder that wearing your PPE is critical,” the post said. “His helmet did its job and has kept him alive! But his injuries are extensive. We are hoping he has a fast and full recovery. Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers.”

The fire remains under investigation.