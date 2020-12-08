Fort Hamilton Army Base hosts tree lighting for its residents

Despite the cancelation of the annual Fort Hamilton Army Base Holiday Market and Tree Lighting Spectacular, a tree lighting was held for Department of Defense ID cardholders and the base’s residents on Friday, Dec. 4.

“The community of Fort Hamilton, thank you for coming out here tonight,” said Col. Craig Martin, Fort Hamilton’s garrison commander. “We’re not going to let COVID get us down. We still want to have Christmas. We still want to celebrate the holidays. We still want to light a tree. Don’t let COVID be a Scrooge this holiday season.”

Santa Claus made an appearance for the kids before the crowd counted down to see the large tree lit up during the rainy night. Hot chocolate was also provided.

“Let this be a symbol of hope,” said Martin. “Look back on 2020 as if you knew how to gain the love of each other. Just have hope for 2021.”

The event was broadcast on Facebook Live on Fort Hamilton’s page.

“Even though the Holiday Market is canceled for this year, Fort Hamilton still kept up with the holiday spirit,” the page said. “We lit up the tree and believe we will defeat all difficulties.”