Holiday lights turned on along 13th Avenue

Christmas in Dyker Heights is not just about houses being decorated.

NIA Community Services Network, with the help of elected officials and local banks, turned on the holiday lights along 13th Avenue between 68th and 83rd streets earlier this week.

In addition, Christmas trees were lit up in Dyker Park, on 14th Avenue and 86th Street, and at the gazebo on Shore Road and 90th Street.

The lights and trees were sponsored by Investors Bank, State Senator Andrew Gounardes and Councilmember Justin Brannan.

In previous years, a traditional ceremony was held to mark the holiday season. Due to the pandemic, there won’t be any in-person lighting ceremonies. However, NIA believes the symbolism of this special time will shine brightly for all to see.

“We are so proud to continue this tradition for the community and bring some holiday cheer, along with a message of hope for the future during this tough time,” said NIA President Michael Bové and CEO Mary Anne Cino in a joint statement. “To all whose lives have been touched by illness and loss, we want you to know that NIA is here to assist you with your quality of life and community issues.”