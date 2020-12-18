VIDEO: Man pushes traffic agent to the ground

Police are looking for a man who assaulted a traffic enforcement agent in Sunset Park Nov. 27.

According to authorities, at 2:45 p.m., the 72-year-old agent was issuing a summons to the suspect, who was parked illegally on Fifth Avenue 68th Street. The suspect pushed the agent to the ground, got inside a gray Nissan Rogue and fled south on Fifth Avenue.

The agent was taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn in stable condition. He sustained bruising to his back.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter at @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.