VIDEO: Man shot in the face on 48th Street

A 32-year-old man was shot Tuesday morning on Eighth Avenue and 48th Street.

According to authorities, at around 10:45 a.m., two men were arguing when one shot the other in the right side of the face and fled in an unknown direction.

The victim was taken to Maimonides Medical Center and is listed in stable condition.

Cops described the suspect as light-skinned, around 30 years old, 5’5″ and 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket.

