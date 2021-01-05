Car thief stabs cab driver on Bay Parkway

A passenger stabbed a cab driver with a nail file and stole his cab in Bensonhurst Dec. 28.

According to authorities, at around 12:50 p.m., the 52-year-old driver picked up the passenger, who asked to be taken to Bay Parkway and 81st Street.

When they reached their destination, the passenger demanded money and stabbed the driver in the neck. When the driver got out of the cab, the attacker drove off with it and crashed it into other vehicles at Avenue S and West Ninth Street. He then left the cab and fled on foot.

The cab driver was taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn with cuts and puncture wounds to his neck but was listed in stable condition.

