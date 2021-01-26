Harking To A Trend, NYC’s Promo Arm Celebrates ‘To Go’

Popular NYC Restaurant Week Mobilizes Campaign for ‘Take Away’

From Brooklyneagle.com

New York City Restaurant Week and a host of local restaurant weeks, in which diners are given bargains and incentives, have long been a staple of New York dining.

This year, however, is different because of COVID-19 restrictions currently banning indoor dining. So, for 2021, NYC Restaurant Week has transformed itself into “NYC Restaurant Week To Go,” beginning Jan. 25

At the same time, the event includes 78 participating Brooklyn restaurants, the most ever, according NYC & Company, the week’s promoter. By contrast, just three years ago, in July 2018, NYC Restaurant Week was only available in 10 Brooklyn restaurants.

While the full list of participating restaurants wasn’t available at press time, among the Brooklyn restaurants taking part are Blue Agave in Bay Ridge, Sweet Chili in Bushwick, Junior’s in Downtown Brooklyn, 1 Or 8 in Fort Greene, De Mole Williamsburg, and Morgan’s Brooklyn Barbecue in Prospect Heights, according to NYC and Company.

This year, in addition to the event’s usual mission of publicizing restaurants and serving the public, the weeklong event has another focus: Helping the beleaguered restaurant industry in tough times.

“If all goes to plan, NYC Restaurant Week To Go will be a win-win allowing customers to enjoy favorite restaurants while staying at home at a bargain price, and allowing restaurants, many for the first time, to make takeout/delivery a revenue stream to help get through the winter months,” said a statement from NYC and Company.

Each restaurant is offering at least one bargain $20.21 takeout or delivery meal. The offer is valid for lunch and/or dinner and includes an entrée and at least one side. Tax, delivery fees and gratuity are additional to the meal price.

Beginning in the morning of January 25, diners can search participating eateries at nycgo.com/restaurantweek, where they will then be redirected to the restaurant’s preferred delivery or takeout options. Restaurants also have the option to extend this offer for an additional week, Feb. 1-7.–>

“Restaurants and restaurant workers need our support now more than ever, so it was important to us that all eateries across the five boroughs had the opportunity to participate in this program aimed at increasing local support. We are thrilled that more than 570 restaurants have signed on, and we are grateful to each of them for coming together to showcase NYC’s world-class cuisine during this reimagined NYC Restaurant Week. And to New Yorkers, we say make plans to do your part — order often and be generous with gratuities,” said Fred Dixon, president and CEO of NYC and Company.